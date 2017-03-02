Fayetteville mayor doesn't rule out another term

The political buzz around town is that Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson is going to run for a third term to lead City Hall.At first, Robertson said no, he was not going to run. Then he said, maybe.In an exclusive interview with ABC11's Greg Barnes on Thursday, Robertson again said maybe, but this time it sounded closer to a "yes" than a "no.""I'm not ruling out, you know, running again," Robertson said. "It would be an honor again."