FBI agents group recommends Mike Rogers for FBI director

An association of FBI agents says it supports a former Michigan congressman and ex-FBI agent, Mike Rogers, for FBI director, ABC News reports.
The FBI Agents Association is urging that President Donald Trump nominates Rogers for the bureau's top job after he fired James Comey from the position on Tuesday.
At least six candidates will be interviewed at the Justice Department on Saturday.
Even though Rogers isn't on that list, he is on another list of candidates that the president is considering.
The agents association says Rogers' experience makes him the best candidate.
Rogers worked for the FBI as a special agent based in Chicago in the 1990s and briefly advised Trump's transition team on national security issues.
