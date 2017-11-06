Final push as race for Raleigh mayor nears finish line

The fight for Raleigh Mayor is nearing the finish line.Challenger Charles Francis and Incumbent Nancy McFarlane are battling on Election Day eve for votes.So far, Mayor Nancy McFarlane has spent $308,923.75 for her reelection campaign. Francis has spent $272,279.35.It's money they hope will be all worth it come Tuesday.McFarlane's team has used radio and TV ads to get voters' attention. Francis focused more on radio ads.Raleigh city residents may have received a call or text message from the candidates asking for support. The campaigns say they received voters contact information through voter registrations and a party database.Those efforts led up to volunteers canvassing for the candidates door-to-door Monday.ABC11 caught up with the candidates who shared their final messages to voters."If we're going to be a great city, we need new leadership, better leadership and we need to bring more people into Raleigh's growth and development," Francis said.The mayor contends the city is already on the right track."Let's keep moving on that path forward. It's not the time to take Raleigh in a different direction because we moving forward and fast. The only other direction is backwards," McFarlane said.Early voting numbers are slightly down from October's election.November: 9,525October: 10,143Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and they close at 7 p.m.