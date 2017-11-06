POLITICS

Final push as race for Raleigh mayor nears finish line

EMBED </>More Videos

A hotly contested Raleigh mayoral race will be decided Tuesday.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The fight for Raleigh Mayor is nearing the finish line.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Challenger Charles Francis and Incumbent Nancy McFarlane are battling on Election Day eve for votes.

So far, Mayor Nancy McFarlane has spent $308,923.75 for her reelection campaign. Francis has spent $272,279.35.

It's money they hope will be all worth it come Tuesday.

McFarlane's team has used radio and TV ads to get voters' attention. Francis focused more on radio ads.

Raleigh city residents may have received a call or text message from the candidates asking for support. The campaigns say they received voters contact information through voter registrations and a party database.

Those efforts led up to volunteers canvassing for the candidates door-to-door Monday.

ABC11 caught up with the candidates who shared their final messages to voters.
"If we're going to be a great city, we need new leadership, better leadership and we need to bring more people into Raleigh's growth and development," Francis said.

The mayor contends the city is already on the right track.

"Let's keep moving on that path forward. It's not the time to take Raleigh in a different direction because we moving forward and fast. The only other direction is backwards," McFarlane said.

Early voting numbers are slightly down from October's election.

November: 9,525

October: 10,143

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and they close at 7 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicselection dayelection 2017votingraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Vote on multi-million dollar Wake Co. land deal draws crowd
Politifact: Raleigh mayor says opponent would slash parks funding
Gov. leaders call for sexual harassment training
JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald 'unfounded'
More Politics
Top Stories
Money Monday: Garner couple wins $4 million scratch-off
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
Hillsborough Police arrest, then help shoplifting mom
Texas killer able to buy guns because of Air Force lapse
Authorities searching for escaped Wake County inmate
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
Wake Forest family challenges abuse charge against father
Triangle churches reflect on security following Texas massacre
Show More
Durham ice-cream man accused of luring kids appears in court
Vote on multi-million dollar Wake Co. land deal draws crowd
NC duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man
SC man upset by similar name with Texas suspect
NYPD detectives resign following rape charges
More News
Top Video
UNC professor had 10 percent of skin removed after explosion
Top hidden Durham references in 'Stranger Things 2'
Hillsborough Police arrest, then help shoplifting mom
More Video