POLITICS

Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn more about the former Disney star who is joining the White House press team. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

WASHINGTON --
A former Disney Channel star is making the leap from entertainment to the White House.

Caroline Sunshine, 22, has joined the Trump White House as a press assistant, ABC News has learned.

While she may be known for her acting, Sunshine has interned for the White House, the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told ABC News. She was also involved in the American Enterprise Institute and her school's Model United Nations team.

Before transitioning to politics, Sunshine spent three seasons playing Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney Channel sitcom "Shake It Up." Her other television credits include "A.N.T. Farm" and "Fish Hooks" on Disney Channel and appearances in "The Outfield," "Marmaduke" and other films.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsthe white housedisneywashington d.c.u.s. & worldcelebrityemploymententertainment
POLITICS
Debunked falsehoods and conspiracies about Parkland shooting
Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA, Trump says
Shulkin, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
More Politics
Top Stories
Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
Selma Middle rebrands mascot, but at what cost?
Warrant: Durham man excited by Austin bombings arrested for homemade bottle bomb
Shulkin will be replaced as head of the VA, Trump says
Does cell phone radiation cause cancer? Scientists gather at RTP to discuss
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
Show More
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Duke's Marvin Bagley III will enter the NBA draft
Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart
More Video