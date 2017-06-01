POLITICS

Former FBI director Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
Former FBI director James Comey is set to testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during last year's election.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

The committee's Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia interfered in last year's election.

They say they also hope Comey's testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey's sudden firing by President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsFBIrussiasenate
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances
House budget committee OKs NC budget plan
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
POTUS reacts to Kathy Griffin bloodied head photo
More Politics
Top Stories
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
EpiPen maker overcharged government for $1B, says watchdog
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Show More
Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances
Nightclub massacre bodycam video documents officer response
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Sunny skies, high temps pushing up UV index today
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos