Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush (Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (WTVD) --
President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital, family spokesman Jim McGrath confirmed.

McGrath also said that the 41st president, who is 92, is "going to be fine."

Bush's office released a statement Tuesday afternoon:

President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.

In January, President Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital with an acute respiratory problem.

