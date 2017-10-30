President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort's longtime business associate Rick Gates will surrender to federal authorities in Washington, D.C., according to sources with direct knowledge.Manafort and Gates would be the first charges in the special counsel's five-month investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.Manafort emerged as a key figure in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation for his 2014 consulting work done on behalf of the Ukrainian government. The FBI had executed a search warrant at Manafort's Virginia home at the end of July.Mueller was appointed special counsel in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.CNN first reported last week that a federal grand jury in Washington had approved the charge brought by Mueller's team.