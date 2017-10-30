POLITICS

Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, to surrender to feds

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul Manafort talks to reporters at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON --
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort's longtime business associate Rick Gates will surrender to federal authorities in Washington, D.C., according to sources with direct knowledge.

Manafort and Gates would be the first charges in the special counsel's five-month investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Manafort emerged as a key figure in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation for his 2014 consulting work done on behalf of the Ukrainian government. The FBI had executed a search warrant at Manafort's Virginia home at the end of July.

Mueller was appointed special counsel in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

CNN first reported last week that a federal grand jury in Washington had approved the charge brought by Mueller's team.

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Wounded soldier's wife expected to testify against Bergdahl
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
Democrat running for mayor says southeast Raleigh gyms "don't have air conditioning"
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
More Politics
Top Stories
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
North Carolina has a new lottery draw game
Deadly motorcycle accident closes part of Wade Avenue
Chilly Monday, but will it warm up for Halloween?
Wounded soldier's wife expected to testify against Bergdahl
Raleigh police investigate shooting
Orange Co. deputies investigate fatal shooting
Show More
Car slams into Wake County beauty supply store
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Parents accused of locking disabled teen in room for 2 years
Worker wears black face 'costume' at Staples store
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
More News
Top Video
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
More Video