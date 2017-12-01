ABC News and the Associated Press report that President Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn is scheduled for a plea hearing at 10:30 a.m. EST.Flynn has been charged with one count of lying to the FBI.According to the special counsel, Flynn lied to investigators about the nature of the phone calls and texts he had with the Russian ambassador during the transition period after the election.The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse.Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of "willfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24.Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the presidential election.