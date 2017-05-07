POLITICS

French prime minister says Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election

French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron / French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen smiles after casting her ballot

France's prime minister says that centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election.

Bernard Cazeneuve said in a statement minutes after the last polls closed that the vote "testifies to the lucidity of the voters who rejected the deadly project of the extreme right." He said the vote shows an embrace of the European Union.

French polling agencies have projected that Macron has defeated Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent, with a record number of blank and spoiled ballots.
