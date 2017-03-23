All judicial elections in North Carolina will be officially partisan again, with the Republican-controlled General Assembly overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill addressing trial court races.The Senate voted Thursday an override vote on the measure that in 2018 would put on ballots the party affiliations of candidates running for Superior Court and District Court. Candidates would be chosen in partisan primaries. The House already voted Wednesday to cancel Cooper's veto. Republicans hold 35 of the 50 Senate seats.All judicial races used to be partisan affairs a generation ago, but they shifted over time to become officially nonpartisan. Last December, the legislature made appellate court races partisan again.Cooper says the bill would reverse efforts to distance the courtroom from politics.