POLITICS

General Assembly overrides Governor Cooper's veto - judicial elections to be partisan again

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH --
All judicial elections in North Carolina will be officially partisan again, with the Republican-controlled General Assembly overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill addressing trial court races.

The Senate voted Thursday an override vote on the measure that in 2018 would put on ballots the party affiliations of candidates running for Superior Court and District Court. Candidates would be chosen in partisan primaries. The House already voted Wednesday to cancel Cooper's veto. Republicans hold 35 of the 50 Senate seats.

All judicial races used to be partisan affairs a generation ago, but they shifted over time to become officially nonpartisan. Last December, the legislature made appellate court races partisan again.

Cooper says the bill would reverse efforts to distance the courtroom from politics.
Related Topics:
politicsroy coopergeneral assemblyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
House considers concealed handguns at schools holding church
House Bill 2: One year later, where does it stand?
NC lawmakers poised to pass bill against Israel boycott
NC criminal gang activity bill clears House panel
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen charged in Durham murder found dead inside jail cell
Sanford school forced to close by flu
ISIS claims responsibility for London attack
North Carolina artist found murdered in Washington
Man wounded in Fayetteville drive-by shooting dies
Raleigh metro area among fastest growing regions
Must-see video: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
Show More
Fayetteville PD: Suspect found rifle officer left on bed
Bill would raise North Carolina smoking age to 21
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
House Bill 2: One year later, where does it stand?
Parents charged after leaving baby in parking lot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
More Photos