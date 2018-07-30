POLITICS

General Assembly plans weekend session to override Cooper vetoes

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican legislative leaders vow to override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes this weekend. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. --
The Republican-controlled General Assembly is planning rare weekend floor sessions to handle two vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Speaker Tim Moore said Monday he expected the House and Senate to return for veto-override debates and votes this Saturday. Moore says conflicting summer schedules made Saturday best.

Last Friday, Cooper vetoed bills that alter North Carolina ballot language for constitutional referenda and a state Supreme Court race this fall.

"The problem with the captions is not that they say constitutional amendment, it's the language of the amendments that's very misleading," said House Democratic leader Darren Jackson. "They don't reflect what the actual law does and that's the problem of not posting the whole constitutional amendment on the ballot."



One prevents a Supreme Court hopeful who switched parties just before candidate filing from having any party label next to his name on the ballot.

Jackson contended Republicans are meeting Saturday so it's harder for the candidate to sue because of the label change with a ballot printing deadlines approaching.

"If they wait until this weekend to act, anybody who would want to challenge would only have Monday and part of Tuesday to file a lawsuit, get into court, get it heard before a judge and get an injunction. It just cuts down the time," Jackson said. "It's a bad process. I hope people will see through and that they will do their due diligence on the constitutional amendments."

Moore said that' issue was not a consideration.

On Friday, Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, issued a joint statement vowing to override the governor's vetoes:

"The governor's outlandish claim that labeling proposed constitutional amendments as 'Constitutional Amendments,' and conforming the filing requirements for judicial candidates to every other public office in the state, is somehow "rigging the system" is a poor attempt to protect political gamesmanship by his party. We will override these vetoes to deliver clear and consistent voter information on ballots this November."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate politicsgeneral assemblyroy coopernorth carolina newsRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
More Politics
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News