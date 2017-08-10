POLITICS

Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House

EMBED </>More Videos

A giant inflatable chicken with a mane of golden hair appeared behind the White House Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

WASHINGTON --
A massive inflatable chicken with a mane of golden hair appeared behind the White House Wednesday afternoon.



The object appeared in a grassy area behind 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, quickly drawing the attention of crowds who flocked to the scene to take photos.


A statue similar to this puffy poultry was created last year in China to celebrate the year of the rooster.

The president is not at the White House. He's on vacation in New Jersey.

It was not immediately known who was behind the stunt.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicschickenthe white houseu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpstuntWashington D.C.
Load Comments
POLITICS
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Durham commissioner Howerton makes history this Saturday
Pres Trump: North Korea will be met with 'fire and fury'
NC NAACP calls for stop to all legislative decisions
More Politics
Top Stories
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Rocky Mount man murdered, police searching for suspect
14-year-old missing in Fayetteville
Durham without power for about an hour Thursday
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Where and when to see the eclipse in North Carolina
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
Show More
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
No easy options in Wake Co. class-size reduction talks
500-pound butter cow unveiled at Illinois State Fair
More News
Top Video
Landscaper turns hero during Fayetteville apartment fire
Cary police investigate after man shot
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
More Video