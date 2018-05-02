POLITICS

Giuliani: President Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump had told reporters that he was not aware of the payment and that he didn't know where Cohen had gotten the money.

Giuliani made the revelation during an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Hannity."

He also says the payment "is going to turn out to be perfectly legal" because "that money was not campaign money."

"Everybody was nervous about this from the very beginning, I wasn't," Giuliani said. "I knew how much money Donald Trump put into that campaign. I said, $130,000? He can do a couple of checks for $130,000. When I heard Cohen's retainer of $35,000, when he was doing no work for the president, I said, 'That's how he's repaying, that's how he's repaying it, with a little profit and a little more for paying taxes, for Michael.'"

Giuliani went on to say that Trump "didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement with Michael Cohen, who would take care of things like this, like I take care of things, like this, for my clients."

Daniels claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, months after his third wife gave birth to his youngest child.

She was paid $130,000 by Cohen before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the allegations.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

ABC News contributed to this report.
