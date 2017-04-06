GOP changes Senate rules as Democrats block Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Democrats blocked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee with a historic filibuster on the Senate floor Thursday, but their victory was short-lived.Republicans struck back with a Senate rules change that will put Judge Neil Gorsuch on the court anyway and eliminate the filibuster for all future Supreme Court candidates.Many senators voted from their seats, a rare and theatrical occurrence, then stayed in the chamber for the drama yet to unfold.Gorscuch is expected to be confirmed on Friday and take his seat on the court later this month, in time to hear the final cases of the term.The maneuvering played out with much hand-wringing from all sides about the future of the Senate, as well as unusually bitter accusations and counter-accusations as each side blamed the other for bringing the Senate to this point.Associated Press writers Mark Sherman and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed.