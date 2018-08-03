POLITICS

GOP lawmakers ready to spend Saturday overriding Cooper's constitution vetoes

EMBED </>More Videos

The General Assembly will meet Saturday with a stated intent of overriding vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
State lawmakers are headed back to Raleigh for a rare Saturday work session on whether to override two vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The weekend workday is the continuation of a hastily-called special session, convened last month by Republican leaders, to write captions for six GOP-backed constitutional amendment questions for voters on November's ballot.

Republican leaders worried the Democratically-controlled commission tasked with writing the captions over the amendments would try to mislead voters.

Democrats on the commission denied there was any talk of politicizing the process.



"Ultimately, this entire constitutional amendment exercise is about misleading voters about what is actually before them on the ballot," NC Democratic Party spokesperson Robert Howard said in a statement Friday. "Republicans have tried to reduce checks and balances through legislation and have failed, so now they are trying to manipulate voters to do it for them.

Republicans have the votes to override the veto and say their claims that the caption-writing process had become politicized were true.



"Republican leadership expects absurd partisan attacks against the popular proposed constitutional amendments to continue after they override the governor's veto," said Joseph Kyzer, joint spokesperson for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger.

If lawmakers override the veto, each proposals will be listed simply as "constitutional amendment."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsroy coopergeneral assemblystate politicsRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
More Politics
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News