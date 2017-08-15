Gov. Cooper writes op-ed saying Confederate monuments should come down

The governor wrote:
"Some people cling to the belief that the Civil War was fought over states' rights. But history is not on their side. We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery. These monuments should come down."
His comments come a day after protesters in Durham pulled down a Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse. The governor condemned the move, tweeting: "The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments #durham - RC."
In the op-ed Cooper called on lawmakers to repeal a 2015 law that prohibits municipalities from removing Confederate monuments.
A 2015 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by then-Governor Pat McCrory makes it illegal to remove "an event, person or military service that is part of North Carolina's history" without an act of the legislature.
The law passed over the objections of Democrats wanted local officials and the North Carolina Historical Commission to have authority over such monuments. Republican supporters said they wanted to protect history.
