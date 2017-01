Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball held Friday night

Hanging out at Governor @RoyCooperNC Inaugural Ball. This was fun and I officially met my @WSSUChancellor ?? ?#ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ovpjfBrdsR — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 7, 2017

The Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies postponed Gov. Roy Cooper's inaugural events on Saturday and Sunday "after consultation with North Carolina Emergency Management."However, Cooper has already taken office. He was sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day.The Junior League moved the Inaugural Ball to Friday night."As you can imagine, we've been poring over our options this week for our events," the Junior League said Friday. "We found four: Continue as planned, cancel, shift plans to tonight or reschedule altogether. Unfortunately after considering the logistics, requirements and manpower involved in hosting an event for more than 3,000 people, rescheduling isn't a viable option. This planned celebration of North Carolina is two years in the making, involving countless vendors, community members and volunteers. That left us with consolidating the events as our best option."ABC11 Eyewitness News is giving you an exclusive, front row seat to the 2017 North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Celebration.You can get an inside look as we start this New Year with new Gov. Roy Cooper.Our special coverage will include an inside look at:- The inaugural speech- Inaugural Ball- Gala presentationAnd much more!You'll see it all! From the first oath ... to the last dance. Be an eyewitness to history. Watch the ABC11 North Carolina Governor's Inaugural Special - hosted by Joel Brown and Anna Laurel.This Sunday, January 8th at 7 p.m. only on ABC11 Eyewitness News.