Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball taking place tonight

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has postponed Governor Roy Cooper's inaugural events on Saturday and Sunday "after consultation with North Carolina Emergency Management."
The current forecast is for 3-6 inches of snow in Raleigh Friday night into Saturday.
Governor Cooper has already taken office. He was sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day.
The Junior League has moved the Inaugural Ball to Friday night.
"As you can imagine, we've been poring over our options this week for our events," the Junior League said Friday. "We found four: Continue as planned, cancel, shift plans to tonight or reschedule altogether. Unfortunately after considering the logistics, requirements and manpower involved in hosting an event for more than 3,000 people, rescheduling isn't a viable option. This planned celebration of North Carolina is two years in the making, involving countless vendors, community members and volunteers. That left us with consolidating the events as our best option."
