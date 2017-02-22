POLITICS

Governor Cooper objects as Senate schedules confirmation meeting

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH --
The Republican-led North Carolina Senate is moving ahead with confirmation for a member of Democrat Roy Cooper's Cabinet, even though the governor argues doing so would violate a court order.

A Senate committee was scheduled Wednesday to consider qualifications for Larry Hall, Cooper's secretary for military and veterans' affairs.

Cooper sued legislative leaders over a law they approved before he took office requiring Senate confirmation for his Cabinet. The legal fight already delayed the committee once. A three-judge panel last week refused to block the law's enforcement until a trial next month.

Cooper's general counsel wrote a key senator Tuesday insisting the process still can't begin because the governor has yet to formally submit nominees' names. Cooper has announced eight Cabinet secretaries and they've all been sworn in.
Related Topics:
politicsroy cooperRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Cooper, Stein ask Supreme Court to end voter ID review
Governor Cooper's budget to propose more teacher pay
Former refugee says vetting process is already extreme
NC GOP wants trial court races partisan again
More Politics
Top Stories
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
Raleigh man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
Fort Bragg soldier charged in 2016 sex crime
Moore County board declines to join Woodlake dam fight
Wake County mom says fake Uber driver tried to lure her
Hoke County government probe could go from 'zero to 60'
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Show More
Sampson Co. landfill search linked to missing Durham man
Former refugee says vetting process is already extreme
Cooper, Stein ask Supreme Court to end voter ID review
16-year-old charged after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
Whistleblower lawsuit alleges district attorneys hired each other's wives
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos