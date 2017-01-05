POLITICS

Governor Roy Cooper, legislators back in court today

A 3-judge panel listens to arguments.

RALEIGH --
The last-minute efforts of Republican lawmakers to limit the powers of North Carolina's incoming Democratic governor before he was sworn in are back in court Thursday.

A three-judge panel is hearing arguments in Raleigh about a law new Gov. Roy Cooper sued over last week before he took office on Sunday.

Cooper argues the law passed last month to strip him of the authority to oversee elections statewide is unconstitutional. GOP legislators say the law promotes bipartisanship. A temporary hold was put on enforcing the law pending the result of Thursday's hearing.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The law merges the State Board of Elections and State Ethics Commission and splits appointment powers of the combined board between the governor and legislative leaders. The old law directed Cooper to make all election board appointments.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2016 electionroy coopergeneral assemblyrepublicansdemocratsnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Cooper headed for showdown with Republicans over Medicaid
ABC11 sits down with Roy and Kristen Cooper
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Watch: Senator Burr's granddaughter disses Joe Biden
More Politics
Top Stories
Winter storm watch issued ahead of expected snow
2 killed, 3 hurt in Durham Freeway crash
Fire burning on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued
Police: Mom killed baby with phone charger cord
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Mercedes recalls about 48K SUVs to fix air bag sensor
Show More
Car slams into pole on Wade Avenue in Raleigh
Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's SEC Chair Pick
2 hurt after car crashes into Fayetteville business
Autopsy sheds new light on Durham police shooting
Moore Co. man tells dispatcher why he shot son in face
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
More Photos