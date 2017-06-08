Gun permit bill gets final OK from NC House

A North Carolina bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places has received final approval in the House.Members voted 64-51 Thursday in favor of the proposal. It would make the permit no longer necessary only in locations where it's currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. Handgun purchases still require a permit.Currently, gun owners can openly carry a firearm without a permit. The moment their weapon becomes concealed, it becomes criminalized, which lawmakers argue creates a disastrous situation. The NRA agrees."We want to pass a law that recognizes that you shouldn't be a criminal for putting a coat on or placing it in your purse as a matter of convenience or for discretion sake," said Catherine Mortensen, an NRA spokesperson.The latest measure features certain restrictions and applies to persons 18 or older and who aren't otherwise prohibited by law to carry a firearm.Supporters argue that the bill would equalize concealed carry-open carry laws in the state, while opponents continue to raise concerns about safety and gun violence."By passing this reckless bill, the North Carolina House is sacrificing the safety of North Carolinan families in order to further the gun lobby's dangerous agenda," said Peter Ambler, Executive Director, Americans for Responsible Solutions. "The bill they just passed will make it easier for dangerous individuals to carry loaded, concealed firearms in public without a permit while making it harder for police to keep our communities safe. This extreme bill goes against the interests of Democrats, Republicans, gun owners and law enforcement. We urge the North Carolina Senate to listen to their constituents and reject this dangerous permitless carry bill."Americans for Responsible Solutions is a gun violence prevention organization founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Navy combat veteran and NASA astronaut Captain Mark Kelly.Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said, "I am a big supporter in the Second Amendment, but I believe this bill puts a lot of people in danger, more than the way it is now. I think the requirements right now are perfect the way they are."Another activist group, North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, expressed chagrin about the bill."We are incredibly disappointed that lawmakers in Raleigh voted to water down the concealed carry weapons permitting system, HB 746. The changes that they made essentially do away with the key components of the concealed carry weapons permitting system."