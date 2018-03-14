PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from #Enough National School Walkout

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Students from Harvest Collegiate High School form a circle around the fountain in Washington Square Park on March 14, 2018 in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)</span></div>
Young people around the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged since the massacre in Florida.

More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the country and around the world, organizers said. Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes - one minute for each of those killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Many students walked out with signs to get their message across. From "gUnsafe" to "Protect kids, not guns" and "#NeverAgain," these are just a few of the posters seen at demonstrations around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
