POLITICS

Robert Harward rejects offer to succeed Michael Flynn as Trump's national security adviser

The White House.

WASHINGTON, DC --
Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser.

A senior White House official says Harward turned the offer down because of financial and family commitments.

The official spoke anonymously because Harward's decision has not been publicly announced.

Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.

RELATED: TRUMP'S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER FLYNN RESIGNS

Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg, and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Earlier Thursday, Mick Mulvaney was sworn in as director of the White House budget office.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office Thursday hours after the Senate confirmed Mulvaney by a narrow 51-49 vote.

Democrats had opposed Mulvaney over his support for curbing the growth of Medicare and Social Security. They also objected to his brinksmanship as a freshman lawmaker during the 2011 debt crisis in which the government came perilously close to defaulting on its obligations.

Mulvaney's confirmation promises to accelerate work on the Trump administration's upcoming budget plan.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnational security agencyPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
'Day Without Immigrants' protests in Triangle, across US
Trump defends start of administration, bashes media
A crush of crises all but buries the Trump White House
Puzder withdraws his nomination for labor secretary
More Politics
Top Stories
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
Man shot inside Fayetteville apartment
NC State confirms ABC11 report: Gottfried fired
Neighbors question police decision to shoot Durham man
Traffic fatalities are on the rise in North Carolina
RDU works to ensure animals and aircraft don't meet
Show More
Doctor says it was 'miraculous' woman survived attack
Teen charged with murder in Durham store clerk shooting
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
'Day Without Immigrants' protests in Triangle, across US
Judge orders drug-addicted woman to stop having babies
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos