Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser.A senior White House official says Harward turned the offer down because of financial and family commitments.The official spoke anonymously because Harward's decision has not been publicly announced.Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg, and retired Gen. David Petraeus.Earlier Thursday, Mick Mulvaney was sworn in as director of the White House budget office.Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office Thursday hours after the Senate confirmed Mulvaney by a narrow 51-49 vote.Democrats had opposed Mulvaney over his support for curbing the growth of Medicare and Social Security. They also objected to his brinksmanship as a freshman lawmaker during the 2011 debt crisis in which the government came perilously close to defaulting on its obligations.Mulvaney's confirmation promises to accelerate work on the Trump administration's upcoming budget plan.