The debate stems from Keurig's decision to pull advertising from The Sean Hannity Show after the Fox News personality's interview with Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore.
Donna, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.— Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017
The controversial Alabama judge, who is running in a special election to fill Jeff Sessions' vacated seat in the U.S. Senate, was accused last week of sexual misconduct by four women in a story for the Washington Post. Among the allegations was one that Moore engaged in sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s.
In an interview with Hannity, Moore denied the allegations and said he believes they are "politically motivated."
"After 40 years of public service... this has never been brought up it has never even been mentioned," Moore said.
In response to the interview, the president of liberal advocacy group Media Matters published a list of companies that advertise with the show.
Hannity defends child molester Roy Moore and then chastises the women that spoke out, reminding them the ten commandments say "thou shall not bear false witness."— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 10, 2017
Multiple advertisers replied, saying they were no longer running advertising on the show. These included 23 and Me, ELOQUII and Keurig. Hannity himself weighed in about Keurig's decision.
Deplorable friends, I am buying 500 coffee makers tomorrow to give away!! Details on radio and TV. Hint; best videos!!— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2017
Supporters and opponents alike began to discuss the issue with the hashtag #BoycottKeurig. Some who supported Keurig's decision to pull the ads said they would #BuyKeurigForChristmas while others who supported Sean Hannity recorded themselves breaking their machines with #KeurigSmashChallenge.
And guess what, we support Sean Hannity and we will NEVER BUY KEURIG products again. #neverkeurig #wearewithsean #enoughisenough— Bad Billy (@BadBilly16) November 13, 2017
Let’s make America great again by ensuring that we support companies that publicly denounce & don’t line the pockets of pedophiles & their apologists. Thank you@Keurig!— Brenda Emerick (@summerdayzz) November 13, 2017
Thank you, @Keurig. We support your company. #buykeurigforchristmas— Donna Archuleta (@DonnaCelesta) November 13, 2017
Don't pollute! Be sure to recycle your smashed Keurig coffeemaker. Send the pieces to Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., 33 Coffee Lane, Waterbury, VT 05676 #BoycottKeurig #KeurigSmashChallenge— Dan Hird (@Hirdman) November 13, 2017
@Keurig You did the right thing. Never can you take the side of a child molesting seven sympathiser #BuyKuerig #buykeurigforchristmas #FireHanity https://t.co/mjyFpbNik7— Lady Sleuth🕵🏼♀️ (@MrsSleuth) November 13, 2017
I'm buying one and I'm giving it as an Xmas present to all my employees and friends. #BoycottKeurig #boycotthannity #boycottfoxnews #boycottthosewhoboycottkeurig @keurig— Rigoberto Pujartiago (@RPujartiago) November 13, 2017
Join me & @AngeloJohnGage in the #KeurigSmashChallenge & learn how to crush your drives as a bonus.#BoycottKeurig#IStandWithHannity#BuyBlackRifleCoffee#MAGA pic.twitter.com/WH3unkpADI— Snoop Bailey (@vol80) November 12, 2017