High Point University poll: Gov. Cooper with higher approval rating than Trump

HIGH POINT, NC (WTVD) --A new poll finds that North Carolinians favor Gov. Roy Cooper over President Donald Trump by eight percent. Meanwhile, half of the North Carolina residents disapprove of the job Donald Trump has done as president.
High Point University found that about one in four or twenty-six of these same residents said that they disapprove of Gov. Roy Cooper's job performance, and the other 28 percent refused to offer an opinion either way.
The survey was done between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11 with a margin of error of +/-4.7 percent.
The poll also looked at the U.S. Congress and the N.C. General Assembly job approval rate. These numbers showed that North Carolinians disapproved of the job being done.
Details from the survey are available here.