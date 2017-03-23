HB2

House Bill 2: One year later, where does it stand?

EMBED </>More News Videos

The state has seen economic boycotts, national protests, the loss of college and pro sports events and ultimately a change in governorship, since the passing of HB2.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's been one year since House Bill 2 became the most famous - and infamous - piece of legislation in North Carolina.

The controversial law gained national attention for requiring transgender people to use multi-stall restrooms in public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates and blocks expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and state law.



Since passing, a lot has happened.

The state has seen economic boycotts, national protests, the loss of college and pro sports events and ultimately a change in governorship, all of which can be traced back to the so-called "bathroom bill."

Governor Roy Cooper has repeatedly talked about the urgency to repeal HB2.

RELATED: Governor Cooper: 'Urgent' need to repeal HB2

Both parties say they're willing to negotiate a repeal, but can't seem to agree on a compromise even one year after the controversial law was passed.

The latest attempt to repeal HB2 comes from a Democrat pitching an old idea from Republicans.

RELATED: Will old idea win HB2 repeal?

Senate Bill 332 proposes a full repeal of the law plus a 30-day "cooling off" period after the legislature adjourns this summer.

What that means is that cities wouldn't be allowed to pass any changes to anti-discrimination ordinances.

It was offered by Republicans last year in a special session, but was rejected by Governor Roy Cooper and other Democrats.

The Democrats have presented numerous proposals to repeal the law that have been rejected by the Republican majority.

RELATED: Democrats submit 'clean' HB2 repeal bill

Meanwhile, opponents of the controversial law are expected to gather in Raleigh Thursday for the one year anniversary.

They are slated to hold a news conference and visit the offices of Republican lawmakers, they say, promised to repeal the law but didn't.



Political moves to repeal HB2 are reaching a critical point, with the NCAA expected to schedule tournaments for the next six years later this spring.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshb2lgbt
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HB2
Will old idea win HB2 repeal?
UNC, Duke coaches agree on one thing: HB2 'sad,' 'stupid'
Governor calls again for repeal of HB2
Cooper calls for 'bathroom bill' repeal in State of State
More hb2
POLITICS
NC lawmakers poised to pass bill against Israel boycott
NC criminal gang activity bill clears House panel
Will old idea win HB2 repeal?
NAACP, allies hold North Carolina legislative advocacy day
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville PD: Suspect found rifle officer left on bed
7 arrested over terrorist attack in London
Parents charged after leaving baby in parking lot
Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction
Man critical after Fayetteville drive-by shooting
Lone security guard was there on night of Raleigh fire
Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisc. shooting rampage
Show More
5 people dead in London attack including police officer
Man convicted of killing youth counselor in Durham drunk driving crash
Fayetteville Fire Department gets $10,000 gift
Trump budget proposal to affect Wake County seniors
I-Team: Construction fires seemingly a widespread problem
More News
Top Video
Trump budget proposal to affect Wake County seniors
Durham woman's wedding dress accidentally donated
You're never too young to have your identity stolen
Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction
More Video