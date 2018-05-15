IMMIGRATION

Husband of Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE, is released

EMBED </>More Videos

The husband of a US Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE agents, is back in the Triangle. (WTVD)

The husband of a US Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE agents, is back in the Triangle.

Sergio Avila Rodriguez was detained last week and released on Monday.
RELATED: Sanford Army Chaplain fights for husband, who is facing deportation to Honduras
He has been in the country since he was 6 years old and married US Army Chaplain Tim Brown in 2017.

It was 2001 when he escaped from Honduras. A year later, he was ordered by a federal judge to leave the U.S., but he never did.

Since then, Brown and Rodriguez say they have received several waivers to delay his deportation.

However, in April, Rodriguez was encountered during a targeted enforcement raid in Raleigh and was instructed to report to the Charlotte office.

When he reported to the office in May, he was taken into custody "due to his status as an immigration fugitive and convicted criminal alien."

That's because, according to ICE, Rodriguez was convicted of Driving While Intoxicated in Durham County in January 2015.

Brown says Rodriguez was released based on a waiver. But ICE says that's not true. Immigration officials say the agency released Rodriguez due to an appeal that was filed on his behalf, which the courts will now have to consider.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsICEimmigrationdeportationmarriagearmyRaleigh
IMMIGRATION
Sanford Army Chaplain fights for husband, who is facing deportation to Honduras
Everything you need to know about the migrant caravan
Chapel Hill congregations offer sanctuary following ICE arrests
'LA MIGRA': Traditional after school game being called racist
More immigration
POLITICS
First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
NC lawmaker: 'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 rally
Sanford Army Chaplain fights for husband, who is facing deportation to Honduras
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
More Politics
Top Stories
Are you a woman in your 30s? Here's what you need to know about your health
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
NYT: 28 people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on keyless cars
David Tepper has reportedly agreed to buy Carolina Panthers
Very veggie cheese pinwheel pizzas
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Show More
Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
California restaurant won't allow loud children inside
10 kids found living in horrible conditions, police say
Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead
More News