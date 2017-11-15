I-TEAM

I-Team: Is the Confederate Statue debate old news?

EMBED </>More Videos

Protests are still happening, but at a less enthusiastic rate. The I-Team explores why.

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One week in August really turned up the heat, but the movement to remove or relocate Confederate statues and monuments seems to have cooled.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Indeed, some students continue to protest UNC's Silent Sam, but the energy and momentum for change pales in comparison to the immediate aftermath of the white supremacist march on Charlottesville on August 11-12. On that fateful weekend, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee became the focal point of a clash between neo-Nazis and counter-protesters.

On August 14, dozens of Durham activists responded on their own, ripping down a Confederate monument in front of the Durham County Courthouse.

Seven protesters face felony charges in that case.

"We are so polarized as a society today that simply tearing them down ads to polarization," NAACP Chapel Hill-Carrboro Director Anna Richards told ABC11. "This needs courage and this needs patience."

Speaking with the I-Team, Richards acknowledges the unique opportunity presented by the events in Charlottesville; while disagreeing with how the Durham statue came down, Gov. Roy Cooper quickly announced he supported moving the monuments, declaring "We cannot continue to glorify a war against the United States of America fought in the defense of slavery. These monuments should come down."

Duke University, as a private institution, was able to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from the famed Duke Chapel on August 19, but state law prohibits any action without the consent of the NC Historical Commission. According to Richards, there hasn't even been a formal petition yet to move Silent Sam.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF ALL NC CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS

"If you look at some of what brought about the biggest changes in the civil rights movement - they were not done overnight," Richards said, and she added, "and you know the pendulum does swing."

According to the North Carolina's Department of Cultural Resources, the Tar Heel State hosts 111 confederate statues and monuments, with 98 of them dedicated after 1900.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsI-Teamprotestconfederacyconfederate monumentnorth carolina newsChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Fight for clean water back on tap in Granville County
I-Team: Scammer booked unauthorized events at Raleigh venue
Feds raid Youngsville business for possible sex, cyber crimes
HealthCare.gov marketplace opens with little fanfare
More I-Team
POLITICS
DA: Felony charges against 7 accused of tearing down Confederate statue remain
Trump's AG considers special counsel into Clinton
Former Trump adviser speaks at UNC as protesters roar outside
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
More Politics
Top Stories
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
Man shot multiple times in Durham
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
Fayetteville road closed, 1 hurt in crash with power poles
Child burned; mother furious about lack of medical care
Edgecombe County teen accused or raping 5-year-old girl
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
NCDOT projects to affect Triangle drivers, relieve traffic
Show More
Fight for clean water back on tap in Granville County
NC man, 79 accused of sexual assault of young teens
Silent Sam protesters: 'We're not going to stop'
Durham wants feedback on S. Roxboro St. bike-lanes plan
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
More News
Top Video
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
NC National Guardsmen return home from Puerto Rico
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
Man shot multiple times in Durham
More Video