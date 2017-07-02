POLITICS

In mock video, President Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey --
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring.

It's not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump's official Twitter account.



Trump's been stepping up verbal attacks on the media - and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks "no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump's "beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump "in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.""

CNN is responding to Trump's latest tweet.

A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."

The CNN spokesperson said that Trump: "is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.
