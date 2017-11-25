POLITICS

Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media

In this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK --
Ivanka Trump is condemning recent tabloid coverage of President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia, saying the college student deserves privacy and ought to be "OFF limits."

The president's daughter tweets: "Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits."


The former first daughter is a first-year student at Harvard University. Malia Obama took a gap year after graduating high school in 2016, in what the Obamas said was an effort to start college without the distraction of her father in the White House.

The informal society of presidential children has historically been protective of its youngest members, without regard for political party.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsivanka trumpmalia obamabarack obamadonald trumppoliticsdemocratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump tweets 'Happy Thanksgiving,' presents his report card
Dramatic video shows North Korean defector's escape
2 Minnesota politicians resigning over sexual misconduct
Conyers confirms harassment settlement; ethics probe opens
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
Celebrities reignite fight to free woman in prison for life
Egypt raises death toll in Sinai mosque attack to 305
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
Police identify driver killed in Wade Avenue crash
1 person confirmed dead after plant explosion in Nash County
Show More
Driver killed in crash with tractor trailer in Fuquay-Varina
Police investigating bank robbery near Raleigh's Cameron Village
Multiple arrests made in 2014 Kinston homicide
Mosque attack witness recalls 'horrific' carnage
Vehicle plows into Raleigh home, killing man inside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos