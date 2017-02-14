  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man accused of killing in-laws
Judges greenlight confirmation of Cooper's cabinet nominees

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A panel of three judges ruled Tuesday that the North Carolina Senate can hold confirmation hearings on Governor Roy Cooper's cabinet picks.

House Bill 17, passed late last year by the GOP-controlled General Assembly, sharply reduces the number of appointees to state government Gov. Roy Cooper can make and required all of Cooper's top agency heads to be approved by the Senate, among other executive powers.

Cooper's attorneys say confirmation usurps his authority to carry out core executive functions. Republicans respond that the state Constitution gives senators "advice and consent" powers with gubernatorial appointees.

Cooper won an early stay of the law, but Tuesday's ruling means Senate hearings can proceed.

The North Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the law's constitutionality next month.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) issued a joint statement after Tuesday's ruling:

"It is incredibly encouraging that this court has shown judicial restraint and rejected Gov. Cooper's extraordinary request to stop the people's elected representatives from conducting a fair, open and transparent hearing process to determine whether his proposed cabinet secretaries are qualified, without conflicts of interest, and willing to follow the law."

