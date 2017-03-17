Judges uphold NC Senate confirmations of Gov. Roy Cooper picks, throw out changes to elections board

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A three-judge panel on Friday upheld NC Senate confirmations of Gov. Roy Cooper Cabinet picks, but rejected changes to the elections board, a victory for Cooper.
In a statement, Shelly Carver, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, said:
"It is encouraging the court recognized the plain language in our state's constitution providing for a transparent confirmation process for unelected cabinet secretaries who control multi-billion dollar budgets and make decisions affecting millions of everyday North Carolinians.
"However, it is disappointing that two judges awarded Gov. Cooper - who has made several ethically questionable decisions recently - total control of the ethics oversight of elected officials, instead of upholding a bipartisan board that North Carolinians can trust to settle ethics decisions and election outcomes fairly.
"A decision on whether to seek additional remedies through the court system or the legislative process will be made following further review of the court's order."
