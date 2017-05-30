POLITICS

Comedian Kathy Griffin shares shocking photo holding a replica of President Trump's bloody, decapitated head

(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Kathy Griffin has created a social media storm by posting an image of her holding a replica of President Donald Trump's head covered in blood.

The controversial image can be seen here. (WARNING: Graphic content.)

The photo was taken by director and photographer Tyler Shields who shared a behind the scenes video of the photo shoot.

Griffin defended the photo on Twitter saying she does not condone violence.


Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, called the photo "disgusting but not surprising."


Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump rival Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, condemned the photo calling it "vile and wrong."


The Secret Service tweeted from their main account that threats against protectees receive "the highest priority of all of our investigations."

