SCHOOL FUNDING

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin blames teacher protests for child sex assault, drug use

EMBED </>More Videos

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin claimed school closures due to a teacher protest led to the sexual assault of children left unattended at home. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Danny Clemens
FRANKFORT, Ky. --
Kentucky's governor is facing backlash after he claimed that widespread school closures spurred by teacher demonstrations led to unattended children being sexually assaulted, poisoned and exposed to drugs.

"You know how many hundreds of thousands of children today were left home alone? I guarantee you today somewhere in Kentucky a child was sexually assaulted that was left home because there was nobody there to watch them," Republican Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters on Friday.

"I guarantee you today a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn't have money to take care of them," he said, adding that "some we introduced to drugs for the first time because they were vulnerable and left alone."

Bevin slammed the closures, saying that he was "offended by the idea that people so cavalierly, flippantly disregarded what was best for children."

The comments drew near-immediate backlash, with the Republican-led Kentucky House passing a pair of resolutions in condemnation.

Bevin's remarks came after dozens of Kentucky school districts canceled classes on Friday as teachers called out of work to attend demonstrations demanding increased education funding. According to the Kentucky Educator's Association, 10,000 teachers and supporters assembled at the state capitol for demonstrations that day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsschool closingsteacherschild sex assaultu.s. & worldschool fundingKentucky
SCHOOL FUNDING
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
With HB2 as backdrop, Out! Raleigh is ready to party
Report: Billions in federal money at risk in HB2 fight
How HB2 could impact NC classrooms
More school funding
POLITICS
Smaller migrant caravan departs Mexico City for U.S.
Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes
Hundreds to attend National 2nd Amendment Rally in Raleigh
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
More Politics
Top Stories
Severe storms looking more likely this evening
Raleigh man dies in stabbing
Wheelmobile is in Durham today!
Starbucks CEO apologizes after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Tree falls on wagon carrying 50 people at NC zoo park
Show More
Fayetteville man missing in Bladen County state park found dead
PHOTOS: Wheelmobile visits Raleigh, Durham
Fourth suspect arrested in Sanford car wash murder
Man dies after being found shot in road in Lumberton
Lego convention comes to Raleigh this weekend
More News