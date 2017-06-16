POLITICS

Landfills want to spray 'garbage juice' in the air?

EMBED </>More Videos

"Garbage juice" is said to be the contaminated liquid collected at landfills (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A bill dealing with what's known as "garbage juice" is headed to Governor Roy Cooper's desk.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It's the contaminated liquid collected at landfills.

Landfill operators want to spray it in the air over dumps, so that the water will evaporate, theoretically leaving the contaminants behind.

It's a less costly method of dealing with tainted water.

Critics say there's not enough evidence that the process is safe, especially for neighborhoods surrounding landfills.

Governor Cooper will have 10 days to decide whether to sign House Bill 576, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.

Click here to read the bill
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgarbageRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Bill to fight opioid abuse clears NC Senate panel
Politifact: Senator Burr says Russia investigation transparent
Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee
Protestors want gerrymandered voting districts redrawn
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
ISIS leader Baghdadi may have been killed in strike: Russian military
Scattered storms again as we head into the weekend
President Trump set to unveil changes to Cuba policy
Father alleges son assaulted at school in lawsuit
Escaped inmates who killed officers captured
Wounded NCCU grad throws out first pitch
Show More
Man given second chance looks forward to Father's Day
1 dead, 1 hurt in Raleigh shooting
Doctors say US student freed by North Korea has brain damage
Police issue warning after rash of daytime break-ins
Bill to fight opioid abuse clears NC Senate panel
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West
Father alleges son assaulted at school in lawsuit
Wounded NCCU grad throws out first pitch
More Video