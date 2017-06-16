Landfills want to spray 'garbage juice' in the air?

A bill dealing with what's known as "garbage juice" is headed to Governor Roy Cooper's desk.It's the contaminated liquid collected at landfills.Landfill operators want to spray it in the air over dumps, so that the water will evaporate, theoretically leaving the contaminants behind.It's a less costly method of dealing with tainted water.Critics say there's not enough evidence that the process is safe, especially for neighborhoods surrounding landfills.Governor Cooper will have 10 days to decide whether to sign House Bill 576, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.