Larry Hall once again a no-show at confirmation hearing

Hall's chair was empty.

RALEIGH --
The Republican-led North Carolina Senate tried to move ahead Wednesday with confirmation for a member of Democrat Roy Cooper's Cabinet, even though the governor argues doing so would violate a court order.

A Senate committee scheduled a hearing to consider qualifications for Larry Hall, Cooper's secretary for military and veterans' affairs, but he didn't show up.

"By disrespecting this process, Secretary Hall is openly defying a law that has been backed by the courts and is plainly allowed in the constitution," said Senator Wesley Meredith (R) Majority Whip.
Cooper sued legislative leaders over a law they approved before he took office requiring Senate confirmation for his Cabinet. The legal fight already delayed the committee once. A three-judge panel last week refused to block the law's enforcement until a trial next month.

Cooper's general counsel wrote a key senator Tuesday insisting the process still can't begin because the governor has yet to formally submit nominees' names. Cooper has announced eight Cabinet secretaries and they've all been sworn in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

