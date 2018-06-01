POLITICS

Legislators finalize $23.9 billion budget; heads to Cooper's desk

The General Assembly has given final legislative approval to North Carolina budget adjustments for the coming year. (WTVD)

RALEIGH --
The General Assembly has given final legislative approval to North Carolina budget adjustments for the coming year.

Now, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper must decide whether to again formally challenge Republicans with his veto stamp.

"We can do so much more to raise teacher pay, improve school safety and protect drinking water but legislative Republicans thought it was more important to protect their tax breaks for corporations and people making over $200,000 a year," Ford Porter, a spokesman for Governor Roy Cooper, said in a statement. "Governor Cooper's budget proposed tax fairness for teacher pay along with forward-thinking investments while saving responsibly."

The House voted 66-44 on Friday for the $23.9 billion spending plan after close to two more hours of debate.

Members spoke much longer for and against the measure Thursday before giving it initial approval.

The Senate already wrapped up its budget debate.

Cooper can sign the bill into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature. He vetoed the budget last year, but legislative Republicans overrode it.

Speaker Tim Moore said the measure is "a great budget" that provides robust state employee pay raises and continues to build on public education.

But Democrats call the plan inadequate and criticized the parliamentary process Republicans used to negotiate it.

Following the approval, North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released this statement:

"Today's vote was the swansong of the Republican supermajority. This budget was crafted in secret by special interests and members elected from unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts and rushed through with no chance to amend or fix it. All because Republicans are terrified to face the voters. The General Assembly had a clear choice during this budget debate: public schools or corporate tax cuts. Governor Cooper and Democrats chose our public schools while Republicans chose to protect their corporate tax cuts. At every step of the way, Democrats offered a better vision for our schools, our state employees, the middle class, our students, and our state, yet Republicans refused to even hear those policies. Republicans' priorities are clear, and voters will remember them this November."
