Legislators meet; coalition calls for redistricting

The one-day organizational session at the North Carolina General Assembly wrapped up Wednesday with the election of more chamber officers, including the successor to the longtime state House administrator.The House elected Rep. Tim Moore of Cleveland County to a second two-year term as speaker, while the Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham, is entering his fourth term at the post. Each was the nominee of their respective Republican caucus and had no announced opposition."My words cannot express the gratitude and appreciation I feel to have your support today," Moore said. "I am honored to serve as your Speaker."Berger issued similar sentiments."Thank you to my colleagues for once again putting your confidence and trust in me to serve as President Pro Tempore of the North Carolina Senate," Berger said. "I am humbled and honored, and I look forward to working alongside you to continue strengthening our state."The North Carolina Democratic Party called on Moore and Berger to work with Gov. Roy Cooper."North Carolina voters sent a clear message in last November's elections: they're tired of the divisive social policies and partisan power grabs being supported by Republican leaders in Raleigh," said NCDP Chairwoman Patsy Keever. "As the General Assembly returns to session, I call on Representative Moore and Senator Berger to heed that message and work with Governor Cooper to create a fairer tax code, strengthen public education and expand health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians."Berger pointed out the growth the state has seen in recent years."Just six short years ago, our state faced a double-digit unemployment rate - the fifth highest in the entire country," he said. "Now, due in large part to difficult decisions made by the legislature, our unemployment rate has fallen by half, and North Carolina is creating jobs faster than the rest of the United States."Now, as a result of our nationally-recognized tax cuts and tax reform, North Carolina businesses and citizens pay billions of dollars less in taxes," Berger added. "Our state now boasts the best tax climate in the region and the 11th best nationally - but there is still more work to do."Meanwhile, a coalition of conservative and progressive organizations met at the state legislature on Wednesday's opening day of the new legislative session to call on lawmakers to adopt a plan that would take partisan politics out of the way voting maps are drawn in North Carolina."For decades, North Carolina's redistricting process has been broken. Gerrymandering has led to costly lawsuits and delayed elections, while leaving voters of all political parties without a real voice in choosing their representatives," said Jane Pinsky, director of the nonpartisan NC Coalition for Lobbying & Government Reform, which organized the news conference. "This is a perfect opportunity for lawmakers to show their dedication to serving the people of North Carolina by adopting impartial redistricting."Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation, said that independent redistricting would protect the right of voters to have a say in who represents them."Regardless of the outcome of the current legal disputes, North Carolina needs a new process for drawing its election maps," Kokai said. "Representative government is based on the key principle that voters must retain ultimate sovereignty. In other words, voters must choose their elected leaders, not the other way around."Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, said independent redistricting would benefit both sides of the political aisle."The political pendulum never stands still. No party is guaranteed to be in power forever," Phillips said. "So it's in everyone's best interest for North Carolina to create a new redistricting process that provides fair representation for both parties."House Majority Leader John Bell was sworn in for a third term."I'm very humbled by the support of the voters in Lenoir, Wayne, Craven, and Greene Counties for electing me to serve as their Representative," Bell said. "I look forward to continuing to serve them to ensure our state is a great place to live, work, and play."House members chose James White to succeed Denise Weeks as principal clerk.Weeks has been principal clerk since 1993 and worked for nearly 40 years in the chamber. White has worked under Weeks since 2012.The House on Wednesday also elected Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy to serve as speaker pro tempore, which is the chamber's No. 2 leader. She succeeds Paul Stam of Apex, who didn't seek re-election to the House. The deputy Senate leader will again be Louis Pate of Mount Olive. Senators re-elected Sara Lang as their principal clerk.The 170 North Carolina state lawmakers elected in November chose leaders and otherwise celebrated their new jobs with family and friends.The legislature next reconvenes Jan. 25.