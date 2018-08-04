POLITICS

Legislature votes to override Gov. Cooper's vetoes

The General Assembly will meet Saturday with a stated intent of overriding vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The Republican-controlled General Assembly has made quick work of passing two laws related to language on North Carolina ballots this fall despite the formal objections of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Senate and House voted Saturday to override Cooper's vetoes of two bills, completing their work in about an hour.

One new law took away from a state panel the job of creating special titles for each of six proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution on the November ballot. Now those titles will be generic.

The other new law prevents judicial candidates who switched parties less than 90 days before filing to run to have party labels next to their names on the ballot.

Democrats argue the measures are designed to confuse the public about the amendments and a state Supreme Court race this fall.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement following the veto override:
"This is about falsely and unconstitutionally misleading voters and crippling the checks and balances that are the foundation of our democracy. It is shameful that legislators have spent their time deceiving North Carolinians and attempting to rip up our constitution instead of improving public education and growing our economy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
