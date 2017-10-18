POLITICS

Lukewarm support from LGBT advocates for Gov. Cooper's executive order

EMBED </>More Videos

While LGBT advocates are cheering the spirit of Gov. Roy Cooper's deal, they want the governor to work harder.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Gov. Roy Cooper took steps to fulfill some of what he promised on the campaign trail: ending the legal battle over the state's so-called bathroom bill; and expanding LGBT protections for state employees.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

But when ABC11 reached out to Equality NC, the state's largest LGBT advocacy group, the reaction was lukewarm.

"I think this is a fantastic step in the right direction," said Equality NC's Interim Director Matt Hirschy. "What I'm saying is, the governor could have done more here and should have done more here."

The governor's executive order bans discrimination by any of cabinet-level departments under his control on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity - that's 55,000 people.

But the trickier part of Cooper's moves involves HB142, the bathroom bill replacement hammered out by the governor's office and Republican lawmakers last March.



The governor announced a consent decree, with LGBT advocates suing the state over HB142. It's a legal settlement that states, "Transgender people are not prevented from the use of public facilities in accordance with their gender identity."

It's language that Republican lawmakers aren't inclined to endorse. Social conservatives are calling the governor's move, a "betrayal" to the people of North Carolina.

"What this means is the governor's bathroom plan all along was to allow men into women's bathrooms and women into men's bathrooms," said Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the NC Values Coalition.

And while LGBT advocates are cheering the spirit of Cooper's deal, Hirschy wants the governor to work harder.

"In North Carolina, you can still be fired for being gay or trans unless you're a state employee," Hirschy said. "You can be evicted from your house for being gay or trans and you can still be denied services in public places.

"If (North Carolina) is going to recruit major corporations here like Amazon, they're going to want to see more," he said.

Back at the state legislature, no comment yet from the state's top Republicans. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger's offices say they haven't had the chance to review it.

But they could fight the consent decree in court and pass a law to cancel the governor's executive order.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslgbtroy cooperstate politicsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
Veto overrides mark Democratic governor's 1st year
Race for Raleigh mayor heats up, debate imminent
Trump voters confront climate change in wake of hurricane
More Politics
Top Stories
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
Clayton Police nab 19 in town's biggest ever drug bust
Up to 266 possibly exposed to TB at Durham school
Motorcyclist killed in crash along with fiancée
Raleigh woman could see insurance premium hike of 128 percent
Goldsboro man dies 7 days after robbery, shooting
Dog thought to be put down turns up at vet worker's home
Hazmat situation in NY caused by marijuana grow house
Show More
Blue Cross ACA rates increase 14 percent in 2018
NC boy's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Raleigh police charge man in 2012 murder of infant
Suspect in deadly Maryland office shooting in custody
Waitress befriends elderly widow, scams her out of $500K
More News
Top Video
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
Up to 266 possibly exposed to TB at Durham school
Fayetteville funeral held for Green Beret killed in Niger
Raleigh woman could see insurance premium hike of 128 percent
More Video