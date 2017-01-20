PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage

Watch live ABC News network coverage of the Trump inauguration.

Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trumpABC Newscongress
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Families at the inauguration
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Families at the inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
Man found shot at Fayetteville motel
Storm system bringing wet weather for Friday, weekend
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Triangle woman will march in DC to send Trump message
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Show More
Jewish leaders on alert after numerous threats made
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
Fayetteville police investigate death of decorated vet
62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
More Photos