PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration

Watch live ABC News network coverage of the Trump inauguration.

Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trumpABC Newscongress
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Inauguration Day event schedule
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump inauguration in Washington
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
President Barack Obama's last day in office
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Inauguration Day event schedule
More Politics
Top Stories
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Man found shot at Fayetteville motel
Man arrested in Fayetteville in 2015 shooting death
Storm system bringing wet weather for Friday, weekend
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Show More
Triangle woman will march in DC to send Trump message
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Jewish leaders on alert after numerous threats made
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
More Photos