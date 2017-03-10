POLITICS

North Carolina lottery funds sought for school construction, principal pay

North Carolina Powerball tickets print

RALEIGH --
Senate Republicans want to use more North Carolina Education Lottery proceeds generated from expanded advertising to build more schools in poor counties and increase compensation for principals and assistant principals.

Three senators filed legislation Thursday that would spend at least $100 million in lottery profits during the next fiscal year. Most of the funds would go to a grant program matching local money for school construction in the neediest counties. This is on top of lottery funds already distributed statewide for school construction.

Other lottery funds also would give principal and assistant principals big pay bumps next year and create performance-based bonuses to principals.

The measure doubles the cap on annual lottery advertising - to an amount equal to 2 percent of ticket sales - to pay for the initiatives.
