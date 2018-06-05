NATIONAL ANTHEM

Man kneels during national anthem at Pres. Trump's 'Celebration of America' event without Philadelphia Eagles

EMBED </>More Videos

During the Celebration of America event that took the place of the Philadelphia Eagle's scrapped visit to the White House, a member of the crowd kneeled as the national anthem played. (Jesper Zolck/TV2 Denmark)

WASHINGTON --
As the national anthem played at a Tuesday afternoon patriotism celebration at the White House, a member of the crowd took a knee.

Swedish journalist Carina Bergfeldt told ABC News that the man was clearly kneeling as a form of protest.

"He went down during the anthem, stayed throughout the song and then left quietly. He didn't stay for the president's speech," Bergfeldt said, adding that the man declined to give his name.

The man's actions appeared to be a nod to the previously scheduled visit by the Philadelphia Eagles that was scrapped over the contentious dispute about whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

During the event, President Donald Trump did not mention the Eagles. He accused players of abandoning their fans because many had said they wouldn't show up. The president said that the nation needs to remember the "fallen heroes" and that the country stands together "for freedom, we stand together for patriotism."

None of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPhiladelphia Eaglesu.s. & worldthe white housePresident Donald Trumpnational anthemprotest
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Softball fans sing national anthem after being told it wouldn't be played
NFL policy: Players on field shall stand for anthem
Fergie national anthem performance widely panned
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
More national anthem
POLITICS
Bill Clinton says Me Too movement is overdue. Just don't ask about Monica Lewinsky
Former Pres. George H. W. Bush released from hospital in Maine
Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
Google apologizes to NC lawmaker pictured with 'bigot' label
More Politics
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
'Not guilty by insanity' ruling sparks anger over 2012 Durham killings
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
Cary teen beekeeper produces award-winning honey
Massive mudslide shuts down highway in Bat Cave
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Show More
Bill calls for armed teachers
Troubleshooter helps Cumberland County man get medical device
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
More News