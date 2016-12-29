POLITICS

McCrory reflects on legacy as governor, his future

NC Gov. Pat McCrory

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina race for governor was a tough race and one that spent almost a month in protests and recounts after Election Day.

On Thursday, Gov. Pat McCrory sat down with members of the media to talk about what went right during his time in office and what went wrong.

"We've just been doing our job," said Gov. McCrory on what has been happening since he conceded the election. He said he and his team haven't skipped a beat and they've been focusing on the time he has left and the work he still needs to do.

This last year has been full of challenges. Hurricane Matthew brought more than 20 deaths in North Carolina and devastating floods. Wildfires burning in the western part of the state devoured hundreds of thousands of acres. The governor's handling of these state emergencies had supporters singing his praises. During the summer, he signed a $22.3 billion state budget.

GOV. PAT MCCRORY SIGNS $22.3 BILLION STATE BUDGET

The governor, a Republican, said that budget beefed up the state's rainy day fund which would come in handy for disasters we didn't know were coming yet.

He pointed out the increase to teacher pay, middle-class tax cuts and improving mental health services. McCrory said accomplishments he's proud of were overshadowed by HB2.

Read all ABC11 stories about HB2 here

"I don't think every city and town in the United States should have their own rules regarding how we deal with sexual orientation."

He said that should be a federal issue and that the push to fight against him from the left really started when he took office.

"Probably well over 20 million dollars that's been targeting me for a three year period. And listen there was a targeted campaign against me from day 1," McCrory said.

His time left as the 74th governor of North Carolina hasn't just been full of rebuilding from disasters and several extra special sessions in the General Assembly.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY REJECTS REPEALING HB2

MCCRORY OUTLINES PLANS FOR NC'S HURRICANE RECOVERY MODE

Gov. McCrory also paid a visit to President-elect Donald Trump.

Three weeks ago he was called to Trump Tower for a meeting, but he's not ready to elaborate on what that could mean.

WOULD MCCRORY BE A GOOD FIT IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION?

"I need to give myself some time for me and my wife to make the right decision," he said.

McCrory said part of that decision process includes deciding on whether they want to stay in North Carolina, go into the private sector or possible run for governor again or even another office.

For now, only time will tell.
Related Topics:
politicsstate politicspat mccroryRaleigh
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
NC Dems chair leaving party better than she found it
Judge blocks law limiting governor, school board powers
Obama orders Russian sanctions after election hacking
Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in
More Politics
Top Stories
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
NC Dems chair leaving party better than she found it
Durham Publix faces zoning debate, resident opposition
Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU
85-year-old woman missing in Zebulon found dead
Multiple charges for man in Raleigh hotel double murder
Judge blocks law limiting governor, school board powers
Show More
'Prayers answered' as great-grandmother, child, found safe
Raleigh man charged with indecent liberties in Fayetteville
Obama orders Russian sanctions after election hacking
Elderly man missing in Wake County found dead
Debbie Reynolds dies 1 day after death of daughter Carrie Fisher
More News
Photos
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
More Photos