POLITICS

National security adviser denies report Trump shared intelligence with Russian diplomats

EMBED </>More Videos

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat.

H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday "is false" and "at no time" were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"The story that came out tonight as reported, is false," McMaster said in a very brief statement Monday on the grounds of the White House.

The Post report says Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during a meeting at the White House last week.

McMaster says: "I was in the room. it didn't happen."

McMaster says the president did not discuss details that were not already known publicly.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
Proposed Wake budget includes property tax increase
Justices reject appeal of student arrested for burping
FBI agents group recommends Mike Rogers for FBI director
More Politics
Top Stories
Homeowners share cautionary tales of HOA nightmares
Durham woman critically injured in drive-by shooting
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed SC teen
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
NC opioid-related deaths jump by 73% from 2005 to 2015
Car strikes pedestrian crossing Capital Blvd in Raleigh
Student charged in sex assault at Wake Tech
Show More
Area businesses prepare for possible ransomware attack
Officials: Noose found at school not racially motivated
Proposed Wake budget includes property tax increase
School reverses course, will recognize late student
Virginia mayor calls pro-Confederate rallies 'horrific'
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, May 15, 2017
Cary EMS using stickers to help children with autism
Durham woman critically injured in drive-by shooting
Area businesses prepare for possible ransomware attack
More Video