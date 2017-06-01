POLITICS

Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option

Mimosa and other alcoholic beverages (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH --
North Carolina's cities and counties could let restaurant patrons order a cocktail with Sunday morning brunch in legislation that's cleared one chamber of the General Assembly.

The Senate voted 32-13 on Thursday for the bill, which would allow county commissioners or municipal councils to pass ordinances granting exceptions to the statewide ban on Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales before noon. Permittees, like restaurants, could begin selling alcoholic drinks at 10 a.m. Alcoholic Beverage Control stores would remain closed on Sundays.

The state restaurant and lodging association back the local option idea, which is contained within a larger alcohol bill that in part would allow distilleries to sell more of their products during distillery tours and out of state.
The measure now goes to the House.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsalcoholsenateRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Former FBI director Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances
More Politics
Top Stories
Princeville uneasy as hurricane season gets underway
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
No evidence of terrorism in Philippine resort shooting, police say
Construction giving Raleigh neighborhood bad vibrations
Matthew survivors still hurting as hurricane season begins
Motorists had close calls with Millbrook Road collapse
Duke Energy unit seeks 15% rate hike on NC customers
Show More
3 face numerous drug charges after Hoke County traffic stop
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
Man wanted in Durham home invasion turns himself in
Goat Yoga: The wild exercise craze descends on Durham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos