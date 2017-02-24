  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
POLITICS

NAACP to announce plans for North Carolina economic boycott

The NC NAACP held a news conference following the failure to repeal HB2.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
The NAACP is announcing plans for an economic boycott of North Carolina to protest laws enacted by the state's conservative General Assembly, including one limiting LGBT protections.

The civil rights group issued a statement saying national President Cornell Brooks will speak Friday at a news conference in Raleigh.

In December, NAACP state leader the Rev. William Barber said he was seeking approval for a national boycott to pressure lawmakers over issues including the law known as House Bill 2. He also cited recent changes to the state elections board and the process for drawing electoral districts.

RELATED: NAACP calls for boycott of NC over HB2; Cooper disagrees

Previously, the NAACP held a 15-year economic boycott of South Carolina over the flying of the Confederate battle flag on Statehouse grounds. That boycott ended with the flag's removal in 2015.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNAACPRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NAACP calls for boycott of NC over HB2; Cooper disagrees
POLITICS
Transgender boy to wrestle girls for title in Texas
Senate Republicans vote to subpoena NC lawmaker
Bipartisan bill to repeal HB2 picks up supporters
Angry constituents vent to cardboard Senators in Cary
More Politics
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
Girl, 15, crashes after high-speed chase in Durham
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
Cary student wins Google Doodle contest
Dog rescued after falling off cliff in California
Plea in wife's death lets Peterson maintain innocence
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Show More
Oxford drug arrest ends with shots fired, crash, injuries
Wake leaders discuss role of school resource officers
2 people in serious condition after shooting in Durham
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Stolen Chatham Sheriff's AR-15, ammo found, man charged
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos