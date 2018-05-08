NC Congress incumbents win GOP primaries, Pittenger trailing

Several North Carolina congressional incumbents won their primaries Tuesday, but a sitting House GOP member was narrowly trailing a repeat challenger who criticized him for not fully supporting President Donald Trump and the conservative cause.Partial, unofficial election results showed three-term Rep. Robert Pittenger of Charlotte slightly behind Southern Baptist pastor Mark Harris in the primary rematch. In 2016, Pittenger won by only 134 votes over Harris in the south-central 9th District. Clarence Goins of Fayetteville was running a distant third this time.Both Pittenger and Harris described themselves as best aligned with Trump and traditional Republican principles on spending and the military. They also pitched their Christian and gun-rights credentials in the socially conservative district. The winner will take on a Democrat and a Libertarian in November.Pittenger got the vote of Joe Jones, a 74-year-old management consultant, who said Tuesday that he believes the congressman would more regularly support Trump."I like Trump, so I don't want to take an arrow out of Trump's quiver, so to speak, by electing Harris," Jones said.Harris was the candidate of Ancil Overbey, the 62-year-old CEO of a Gaston County crisis pregnancy center. He sat outside a polling station to help steer voters to Harris, and said the pastor's integrity earned his support."I think he'll be a fiscal conservative," Overbey said. "I think he's concerned with our national debt. I know he's pro-life. I know he's pro-family."In another campaign where allegiance to Trump was a hot topic, 12-term Rep. Walter Jones of the coastal 3rd District led Craven County Commissioner Scott Dacey and 2016 rival Phil Law, according to partial results. With no Democrat running, the GOP nominee is a near shoe-in to win in the fall. Jones, 75, said this would be his last race.Dacey accused Jones, a deficit hawk opposed to the war in Iraq, of failing to support the president by voting against Trump's tax overhaul and dismantling of the Affordable Care Act. Jones, who like his father before him has served the region in Congress for a quarter-century, said he stands on principle against expanding the national debt.House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows and Rep. Patrick McHenry, the chief deputy whip, won their respective GOP primaries, according to unofficial results. Meadows represents the mountainous 11th District, and McHenry represents the 10th District stretching from Gastonia to Asheville. Another GOP winner was Rep. Virginia Foxx of the 5th District in northwestern North Carolina.Other incumbents seeking nominations Tuesday were Democratic Reps. David Price in the 4th District and Alma Adams (12th), as well GOP Rep. George Holding (2nd).