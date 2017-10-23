POLITICS

NC councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlotte councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Charlotte city councilwoman is getting heat for comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Over the weekend, LaWana Mayfield tweeted, "For all who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in # 45."

The 45 refers to the 45th President, Donald Trump.

Mayfield said in a statement that the intent of her tweet was to highlight what she called a "continued crisis" under the leadership of the president.

She said it wasn't meant to diminish the impact of the Holocaust.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicstwitterPresident Donald TrumpCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Raleigh mayoral candidates get testy at debate
Trump drawing of Empire State Building sells for $16,000
More Politics
Top Stories
Risk for severe weather today, threat of isolated tornado
Movie theater employee found shot outside Cary theater
Dump truck overturns in I-40 construction zone
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission to receive Medal of Honor
Mother, son and daughter charged in string of knifepoint robberies
47 car break-ins reported in Clayton; no arrests made
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
Show More
Mother charged with killing son at Fayetteville hotel
Nash County Sheriff's Office investigates murder
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Wayne County deputies arrest man for carrying heroin
Mom: Cub Scout kicked out of group after asking about guns
More News
Top Video
Risk for severe weather today, threat of isolated tornado
Dump truck overturns in I-40 construction zone
Double Dutch Aerobics stops in Durham
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Video